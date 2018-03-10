Zihua music festival wraps up tonight

8-day festival brings musicians from around the world

A world-class music event wraps up tonight when the Zihuatanejo International Guitar Festival presents its final concert on the main beach of the popular Guerrero tourist destination.

The eight-day festival has brought artists from around the world who, in exchange for airfare and accommodation, donate their time and play. This year’s lineup has included visiting musicians Nick Vigarino, Eric McFadden and Manali Jamal and local artists such as José Luis Cabo and Carlos Uribe.

The festival was founded in 2004 as a non-profit organization and relies heavily on volunteer and community support.

Audiences can enjoy an evening of music on the beach for as little as 100 pesos for beach shows, or 250 pesos for intimate gala shows at some of Zihuatanejo’s premiere restaurants.

All the artists will be on hand tonight for the closing show, on the town’s Playa Principal from 7:00-11:00pm.

More information can be found on the festival’s website.

Festival volunteers Elaine, Helen and Joan.

Volunteers in the booze crew.

Photographers Stuart, Karen, Margaret and Abigail.

A record-breaking crowd.

Opening night concert.

Nick Vigarino wows the crowd.

Maneli Jamal and Carlos Uribe.

Jossy Gallegos signs autographs at children's concert.

José Luis Cabo, poet laureate of Zihuatanejo.

Director Heidi Nygard and technical crew.

Gala dinner perfromance at El Vigia.



















