Peña Nieto and Trump? Peña Nieto and Trump?
Opinion

Dealing with Mexico: US has no idea how

Trump's contemptuous tweet and temper tantrum reflect failed policies

By Raoul Lowery Contreras
Mexico News Daily | Monday, February 26, 2018

“Poor Mexico, so far from God, so close to the United States,” Mexican president Porfirio Díaz once said around the turn of the 20th century.

Today, a Mexican president who is disliked by Mexicans — as is his Institutional Revolutionary Party — is playing “David” to U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s “Goliath.”

This month, termed-out President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a planned meeting in the White House with President Trump. He apparently did not want to be “bullied” by a much taller, more shoot-from-the-lip Trump.

Not only did President Trump express contempt for Mexicans in a tweet but in a personal phone call a day later with President Peña Nieto. Trump reportedly threw one of his patented temper tantrums because the Mexican leader essentially told Trump — for the third time — that he would not offer any Mexican support for Trump’s “beautiful wall” on the Mexico-U.S. border.

According to a Reuters news service report on Saturday:

“The Washington Post, which first reported the delay earlier on Saturday, said the two leaders spoke for about 50 minutes on Tuesday (February 20). But the discussion led to an impasse when Trump would not agree to publicly affirm Mexico’s position that it would not fund construction of the wall.

“A Mexican official said Trump lost his temper during the conversation, the newspaper reported. But it said U.S. officials described Trump as frustrated and exasperated, because he believed it was unreasonable for Peña Nieto to want him to back off his campaign promise of forcing Mexico to pay for the wall.”

This episode reflects failed policies towards Mexico that previously peaked in the administration of President Woodrow Wilson, in 1914 and 1916. Wilson was America’s premier racist president who invaded Mexico twice in two years in failed attempts to influence the Mexican Revolution of 1910-1920. Apparently, Trump has crafted his policy towards Mexico using Wilson’s playbook. Bullets, not balance.

Candidate Trump declared what we can consider to be a Mexico policy in his announcement speech in June 2015. “Criminals” and “rapists” seemed to be flooding the United States from Mexico, he said at the time, and his proposed “wall” would end that.

A few weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Trump surprised everyone by flying to Mexico to meet with President Peña Nieto. Though Trump never admitted that the Mexican president symbolically slapped Trump around, the Mexican leader announced publicly that he told Trump to his face that Mexico would not pay for “the wall.”

Trump, of course, told a different story, insisting the subject didn’t come up.

The wall continued to be an issue after Trump’s inauguration, with the famous January 2017 phone call between the two presidents. Trump tried to bully the Mexican, who reportedly stuck it to the new American president.

It appears that President Trump has not learned any lessons from his disastrous trip to Mexico in 2016, or his first phone call after his inauguration in 2017, or from the current phone kerfuffle. Either he is a slow learner, or his “world-class” memory has shrunk with age.

He appears to be totally unschooled on what a policy should be towards Mexico; apparently he has no idea of the history between the United States and Mexico. Moreover, whoever is whispering in his ear about how to deal with Mexico has no clue either about how to deal with it. Neither is aware of the centuries of interaction between the U.S. and Mexico.

He’s not alone, of course. Much ignorance of Mexico permeates the media, the general populace and, of course, the rest of the U.S. government.

Mexico and Canada are our best customers and our best friends, considering that between them there are more than 6,000 miles of common border with us. Trump threatens tariffs against Mexico and an end to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with both countries only because he misunderstands that trade and our “balance of payments” falls far short of neighborliness.

The United States does a trillion dollars in NAFTA trade annually with Mexico and Canada. President Trump needs to make nice with our best mutual trading partners — that’s what he should be doing, not picking fights. Instead, he’s nicer to Russia than to Mexico.

No wonder he only received a tiny percentage of the Hispanic vote in 2016. In Colorado, for example, studies show Trump received perhaps only 14@ of the Hispanic vote. And in Los Angeles county, a heavily Hispanic county, Trump lost by 48 percentage points.

Good luck in the next election, Mr. President.

Raoul Lowery-Contreras is the author of The Armenian Lobby & U.S. Foreign Policy (Berkeley Press) and The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade (Floricanto Press). He formerly wrote for the New American News Service of the New York Times.

  • Russell Hill

    90% of the information in this opinion is false. Especially the last paragraph quoting false election results. The real ignorance is a result of people like this author who try to distort the truth in a way that causes people to have distrust. This kind of arrogant ignorance will cause Mexico and it’s citizens to suffer greatly if they continue to chose to allow drugs and illegal people to pour across the border without any cooperation with their neighbor who provides Mexican families with $7 billion in annual remittances. Mexico protects it’s southern border very aggressively and it is very interesting how no one seems to want to discus how Mexico uses a double standard when dealing with the reality of it’s relationship with the USA and other countries. What does Mexico actually do with it’s illegal immigrants and cross border illegal activity on it’s southern border? I know I see it everyday… President Trump is not a racist and has never made any racists comments for example the ones quoted above are taken out of context. There are millions of illegal immigrants in the USA conducting criminal activities all across the country. What if there were millions of illegal Americans in Mexico conducting criminal activities? Mexicans need to take a look in the mirror before they decide to falsely label other people racists.

    • Mike S

      Drugs are a mutual problem and Mexico pays a heavy price for our addictions. The drug problem will only be solved by serious mutual co-operation and that is impossible with Trump. Hard working Mexicans who do sometimes unpleasant and difficult jobs that American don’t want actually want make life easier and less expensive for US citizens. Attacking their remittances is misdirected and wrong. Trump is a bigot and appeals to racist tendencies in his cult…divisive, wrong, and counter productive. Turn off Fox News and get real.

  • DreadFool

    the writer forgets that the Mex Gov imposes a 25% import tariff on all goods aside from the excessive 16% average IVA tax and the most expensive gasoline in North America etc etc so Trump or Drumpf, that is not the issue, the issue is that Mexico has been extremely well growing its economy and export biz, while dumping their unskilled laborers into the USA and those include a good chunk of bad hombres and mujeres, given that Mexico as such is severly crime infested from the bottom up. The best deal for Americans to deal with Mexicans is bring money to a beach resort and throw it into the throat of some amigo or amiga. No “problemo” on that part, everything else is racist, bigoted and vile. Mexico is Far from the USA and way too close to the Vatican.

  • Mike S

    Trump got elected by appealing to bigotry and fear of less educated white males who were still reeling from the GREAT BUSH RECESSION. He got enough help from Putin, Fox News, NRA, and evangelicals to lose the popular vote but win the electoral college. Trump has now handed corporate America and the 1% a massive tax cut while expanding military spending and gutting the EPA and alternative energy programs. That, of course has sent the stock market up but his supporters will see little of that windfall. “jail Hillary” and his 40 foot “wall” that “Mexico will pay for” seem to be the rallying cries and his endless campaign rallies. The big question is how is he going to pay for this massive $1.4 trillion gift to the 1%, his military increases, and his $35 billion wall? Aide from blowing up the deficit during “good times”, there are really only two ways: repeal Obamacare and allow a hundred million Americans to be un-insured or under-insured just like it was back in 2008; he has accomplished that. The second way would be to repeal NAFTA and introduce tariffs on imports. Despite Trump’s grossly exaggerated call for a 30% tariff on Mexican imports, my guess is that he will basically leave China alone and put an average tariff of 8% on Mexican imports. That would raise $22 billion annually and do nothing for American workers. And guess who will be paying for that? All his newly uninsured lower middle class cult followers who shop at Target and Walmart. What a conman. He may go down in US history as the president who traded Mexico and Canada for Saudi Arabia- Russia-China and ruined US standing in the world both economically and morally.

  • Cool Hand Luke

    Again I quote a quote on this very website that has been “overlooked” or “bypassed” but much if not all media outlets:
    “I think in many ways the relationship is more fluid,” Videgaray remarked while standing alongside U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Mexico City. “It’s closer than it was with previous administrations, which might be surprising to some people, but that’s a fact of life.”
    So somebody is either lying, hiding the truth or both – so then, who and what is it?

