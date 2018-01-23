A man deported in 2013 sits in front of his house in Nogales, A man deported in 2013 sits in front of his house in Nogales, Mexico. He lived in the United States for 36 years. Tobin Hansen CC BY-SA
Opinion

Deportees in Mexico: tales of disruption

Interviews raise questions about human costs of deportation

By Tobin Hansen
Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Ray was born in Mexico and moved to the United States with family members at age 10. He told me in an interview in 2014, “I’m just a regular American like everyone else.”

In middle school, Ray (a pseudonym to protect his identity) learned the Declaration of Independence and memorized all the presidents in order.

His first job was replastering swimming pools in Phoenix, Arizona. Ray had a son, who was accepted to officer candidate school to attempt to earn the title of U.S. Marine.

After 29 years in the United States – attending school, working and raising a family – Ray was deported to Mexico.

As an anthropologist, I set out to understand how people like Ray become socially entwined in U.S. communities. I spent 18 months researching and living with deported adults in northern Mexico. I interviewed 56 deported adults who had arrived in the United States before age 13, years or even decades ago.

In English, marked by East Coast pluck, Southern lilt or Southwest flatness, they told me of the ties that bind them to their U.S. home communities. Their experiences raise important questions about the human costs of deportation that Washington lawmakers must consider as they debate immigration policy – particularly as it affects so-called Dreamers, non-citizens who have lived most of their lives in the United States.

The people I interviewed articulated a deep sense of national belonging in the United States. Alfonso (a pseudonym) was deported in 2013 after living for 43 years in Tucson, Arizona, since the age of two. He told me, “The U.S. is everything for me. It’s everything I feel, everything I’ve ever done. It’s who I am. You grow up up there and that’s your life.”

They also spoke of lives that, before deportation, had been enmeshed in the everyday activities, shared understandings, social networks, ways of communicating and values of their local communities. Divorced from home, deportees often felt incomplete, shut out or shut down.

Paco (a pseudonym) was born in Mexico in 1971, taken to Phoenix, Arizona, with family at six months old, and deported in 2013. He said, “It’s the little things that matter, you know: birthday parties, a quinceñera, graduations. Things happen up there and it’s just once, and you don’t get that time back.”

Deportees also experience wrenching social, psychological and economic stress and alienation after expulsion. They enter unfamiliar worlds when released from U.S. government custody into northern Mexico border cities.

Paco expressed his disorientation in Mexico: “For me it’s like they dropped me off in Africa . . . . In a place I don’t know, where I have nothing. I don’t know nobody [and it’s] not my home. I have no ties to nobody.”

After deportation, life’s more meaningful projects became daunting – turning a living space into a home, determining a vocation, attending school, connecting deeply with others, or imagining a future. Dustin (a pseudonym), a 38-year-old deportee, put it simply: “I’ve had enough with this down here. I just can’t do it. It’s just not like up there.”

To be sure, a mix of family support, academic or job skills, hard work, ingenuity and sheer grit allowed some returnees to reconfigure their lives. In rare cases, some described achieving fulfillment and happiness. But they represent a narrow minority.

Most speak of “getting by” or “making it.” Rabbit (a pseudonym), a 22-year-old deportee, said, “Depression hit me pretty hard.” Rabbit describes feelings of dispossession and dejection and an inability to live a “normal life.”

In characterizing the unrelenting pressure he feels, he said that he “lived in some of the hardest places [in Phoenix], and they didn’t get me. It’s just, Mexico’s got a grip on me now, and won’t let go.”

The Trump administration’s announcement on September 5, 2017 that it was rescinding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals consigned to Congress the responsibility of action on immigration legislation.

Most of those I interviewed were given a lifetime ban from legally reentering the United States. They have little hope for returning home. But since DACA’s cancelation, DACA recipients still in the United States risk losing their protection from deportation.

Deportees’ sense of belonging in the United States helps illuminate the potential ramifications of legislative inaction.

The ConversationLawmakers, citizen and media discourse often focus immigration debates on non-citizens’ potential economic and social benefits to the United States. Nevertheless, the U.S. government also claims to ground policy decisions in principles of basic human well-being.

In finding a way forward, legislators should consider the experiences of the untold deportees who, like Ray, have had their lives disrupted by dislocation from home.

Tobin Hansen is a Ph.D. candidate in anthropology at the University of Oregon. This article was originally published on The Conversation.

  • Güerito

    Refoulement in Mexico: Overlooked, Under-Protected, 23 January 2018, 00:00 UTC:

    “Mexico illegally returns thousands of people to life threatening situations in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador each year. This practice is called refoulement and is illegal under international law.

    Thousands of Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans are fleeing from death threats, attacks and extortion from powerful gangs that control large parts of territory in their counties. These people have to make a dangerous journey to seek protection in Mexico. They are often misinformed by Mexican immigration (INM) about their rights to seek asylum in the country.

    Many people encounter INM officials who mock them, don’t ask or care about why they left their countries and push them back to a situation where death could be imminent.”

    https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2018/01/refoulement-in-mexico/

    • 101st

      Reminds me of the Black man from Chicago (last year) that was ‘seeking refuge’ in Canada………he was denied.

  • DreadFool

    howdy compadres, does anyone report of Mexico’s deportation “system” the thousands of poor souls YEARS behind bars in shit*hole conditions as their creepy countries won;t take them back etc etc, where are the Whoreje Ramos/s of on THIS subject, seems like the US is the only ESShole on earth…

  • WestCoastHwy

    Nice anthropological article if only the origins, physical and cultural development, biological characteristics, and social customs and beliefs were included. When Mexicans go and live anywhere, they are still Mexicans and therefore should be able to return to Mexico unaffected anthropologically. Mexican is an anthropologically identity that for the most part involves deep family rooted characteristics as mentioned above and passed from generation to generation where as USA born and raised legal citizens have not. USA inalienable rights are legally inherent and therefore are not passed from alienable parents to their children even if they are born in the USA unless they are documented as such but because of the alienable parents illegal state, do not.

    These Mexicans have lived most of their lives alienable of which consequently affects the lives around them and should be held liable. These irresponsible Mexican parents that involve their children into their illegal means should be also liable for their child’s endangerment. USA has created several means to enable alienability to become inalienability through legal processes that when given, were not used and therefore consequently created an even more illegal degree of alienability.

    The conclusion to this is that, “Rules will not be follow and will be broken” and the consequences will be expected of which will affect the live of all those involved. There is no means of anthropology that will legally help other than explaining why Mexicans are inherently unable to follow rules.

    • Deborah Kupitz

      So, I am guessing you are pro Trump, antidreamers. Shame on you!

      • WestCoastHwy

        guess again……..

    • betsyamy

      Point taken, but culture (anthropological identity) is not defined by borders, as the many anglicized ex-pat communities in Mexico prove. Whether you are a Mexican in the USA, a Canadian in Mexico, or an Italian in Argentina, you will retain vestiges of your cultural heritage while adopting some of the customs of your new land. Unfortunately your pseudo-legalize makes it hard to follow or understand the majority of the rest of your argument, but I think you are arguing that the sins of the fathers (who immigrated illegally) should be visited on the children. So based on your premis, all children of illegal immigrants, as soon as they reach majority, should have the moral intelligence to realize their parents wrongdoing and say: “Oh father, mother, you were wrong to bring me to the USA illegally. I must return home to Mexico forthwith?”

      • WestCoastHwy

        USA born citizens are in one way or another from immigrants; now, you need to define immigrants. USA is a multicultural anthropological diverse nation. Furthermore, if you enter the USA without proper documentation or extend your stay without additional documentation, you are against the law and if apprehended, you will be held, prosecuted, and ultimately deported.

        If you cognitively entered the USA under said pretense and where responsible for children, then you are endangering those children’s lives. These Mexican that are deported and leave family behind should have the decency to make arrangements for their family members left behind to reunite with them in Mexico.

        I support the law and frown on those that brake the law and especially those who implicate children.

  • 101st

    It raises questions about human costs of immigrating illegally.

  • gypsyken

    I can understand why the deportees preferred living in the U.S. But I don’t understand how a citizen of the U.S., the richest country the world has ever known, can be proud of being a citizen of a country that doesn’t provide all its citizens with a decent education or health care, and whose interventions in other countries are responsible for most of the violence in the world.

  • Mike S

    There must be exceptions for people like this. Like all the dreamers he did nothing wrong. New arrivals and people who commit serious crimes yes. Not people like this. Deport Trump’s mail-order bride- she was here working illegally at one time. This is simply wrong.

  • barsongs

    I wish the article was a bit more forthcoming as to the circumstance of each of the interviewees’s deportation. I am a strong supporter of amnesty for Dreamers but if one breaks the law, for better or worse, you are on your own. Not passing judgment. It’s just that the vast majority of Dreamers, like most Americans, have clean records. Those are the ones we must fight for first. I am so deeply saddened (and embarrassed) by how my country has lost its fundamental and foundational bearings. The pendulum will swing back. In the meantime, we need to encourage and assist each and every one of the million+ American Mexicans who are eligible to vote in US elections. YOUR VOTE COUNTS!! Contact Democrats Abroad to register and VOTE!

  • Kele Omana

    it really bugs me how the illegal thing is so downplayed. Not even mentioned in this article.

