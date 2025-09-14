7 of the best ways to work out in Puerto Vallarta

When people think of Puerto Vallarta, the mental picture is classic: palm-fringed beaches and sunset margaritas. Barbells and burpees are rarely part of the dreamy scenario. As someone who has called the city home for quite some time, I’ve always known Puerto Vallarta to be much more than a place for indulgence. It’s also a hub for fitness and wellness. Over the years, I’ve been a bit of a gym rat here, bouncing between different spots around town. Back when I first arrived, I trained at The Fit Club in the Zona Romantica, which at the time was one of the only gyms in town. Fast forward to today, and Puerto Vallarta has become a city fully focused on physical health, with gyms in every neighborhood and a growing community of athletes.

Traditional Gyms

These days, you can take your pick from a wide variety of fitness centers. Puerto Vallarta is home to Evolution Fitness & Gym, Power Fit Pro Gym, Big Apple Gym, and Optimus Gym, to name just a few, each with its own loyal following. Some are all about heavy lifting and bodybuilding, while others have sleek cardio machines and a more modern, boutique vibe. Currently, I belong to Anytime Fitness at Plaza Caracol, which gives me the flexibility to work out around my travel schedule. The point is, there is no shortage of options, whether you want heavy weights, boutique training, or just a quick treadmill session. And unlike many resort towns, Puerto Vallarta’s gyms are used as much by locals as they are by visitors, which makes them feel more rooted in the community than in the tourist trade.

But one of the best things about Vallarta is that residents and visitors don’t have to confine themselves indoors to stay active. The city’s greatest asset is its natural landscape, which doubles as a workout playground.

Running Clubs

If you’re the kind of person who thinks “fun” includes sprinting at dawn, Puerto Vallarta has not one, but two top-tier running and endurance groups.

Costa Endurance Club is a runner’s dream: a high-octane crew that trains several times a week with long-distance runs around the Malecóon and around Puerto Vallarta. Whether you’re prepping for your first Ironman or just want to see what your lungs and legs are made of, this group brings the energy and the camaraderie. Check their Instagram page for updates on upcoming runs.

Then there’s Nova Runners, a friendly, more laid-back running club that’s about good vibes and consistency. You’ll often see them jogging in the evenings, weaving through different neighborhoods around the city. They typically meet in front of the Nissan dealership at 8:30 p.m. It’s the perfect way to stay fit and meet fellow pavement-pounders without feeling like you’ve stumbled into boot camp.

Outdoor Gyms & The Stadium

For those who like fresh air with their fitness, Puerto Vallarta delivers. The Estadio Municipal in the Hotel Zone is home to a 400-meter track that’s open to the public, along with an open-air gym area complete with weights and calisthenics equipment. I’ve seen it buzzing at all hours: early risers doing interval training, families with kids running sprints, and retirees walking laps at their own pace.

Yoga, Pilates & Wellness

Not everything here is about brute strength or speed. Vallarta has embraced a slower, more mindful side of wellness, too. Studios like Flying Heart Yoga and Taraka Yoga offer classes ranging from restorative flows to power sessions. Pilates reformer studios are also gaining traction, particularly in neighborhoods like Marina Vallarta.

Hiking in the Sierra Madre

When I want a workout that doubles as an adventure, I hit the trails. The Sierra Madre mountains that frame Puerto Vallarta are laced with hiking routes that locals often use for cardio. Popular treks include the Boca de Tomatlán to Las Animas trail, the thigh-burning climb to Mirador de la Cruz with its sweeping city views, and the jungle hike to Quimixto waterfall. For many of us, hiking isn’t just recreation — it’s the ultimate workout, with steep climbs and tropical heat pushing both body and mind.

Water Workouts

And then, of course, there’s the Bay. Stand-up paddleboarding is a great core workout, while surfers head to Sayulita and Punta Mita to test their balance and endurance. Open-water swimmers often train along the coastline, and kayaking to Los Arcos is another way to combine fitness with fun. There’s nothing like watching the sunrise over the mountains from the seat of a kayak. In Vallarta, it’s nearly impossible not to be drawn to the water as part of your fitness routine.

Specialty & Group Fitness

Beyond the mainstream, Vallarta has plenty of niche fitness options. CrossFit enthusiasts can drop into local boxes like CrossFit Vallarta, while dance lovers can join salsa or Zumba classes that double as cardio workouts. Boxing gyms and martial arts studios add variety, offering high-intensity training with a strong community feel.

Puerto Vallarta’s fitness culture is just as well-rounded as its nightlife or dining. From traditional gyms where I’ve logged countless hours to running clubs, stadium tracks, yoga studios, jungle trails, and ocean workouts, this city offers something for every style of fitness.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.