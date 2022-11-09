Lifestyle News

Billie Eilish, Blink 182 and The Killers are the headliners at the 2023 edition of the Tecate Pa'l Norte rock music festival in Monterrey. Tickets went on sale Monday.

Music and film fests are happening all over Mexico this month; find your next outing in our column

Corona Capital Music Festival

Mainly featuring rock and alternative music, the Corona Capital 2022 will take place over the weekend of Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in Mexico City with 80 artists taking the stage.

The music festival is set to have one of its largest editions since it debuted in 2010 with more than 85 bands and international artists. Among those on the bill this year are Miley Cyrus, Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance, Run the Jewels, Kim Gordon, Liam Gallagher, Andrew Bird and Paramore.

A shuttle service called Ticket2Ride has been put in place for attendees to have a safe ride home. The routes announced are the following: Hipódromo de las Américas, Mundo E, Interlomas, Galerías Coapa, Santa Fe, Perisur, Condesa, Plaza lindavista and Plaza Universidad.

Tickets are still available at the event’s webpage.

Los Cabos International Film Festival

The 11th edition of the Los Cabos International Film Festival starts today and will run until Nov. 13. The Whale, a film based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter and featuring actor Brendan Fraser, will be the opening night movie.

The film festival praises itself as the only event in the American continent promoting dialogue and cultural encounters between the film industries of Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

The 2022 edition will be the first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing together professionals from the North American film community.

León International Balloon Festival

Starting on Nov. 18, the Festival Internacional del Globo (FIG), will run for four days at the Metropolitan Park of León, Guanajuato; a protected natural area with 362 hectares of green space.

The FIG is currently the biggest and most important rally in Latin America and the third most renowned in the world. It will feature 200 hot air balloons and pilots from 16 different countries to be looked at from the ground from 400,000 spectators.

An anticipated event withing the festival is the Noche Mágica or Magical Night, set to happen every night while the balloons are grounded to earth. Concerts, culinary experiences, and expositions will take place amidst the lighted torches of balloons, creating a magical scenery.

Tickets to attend the event can be bought here.

Eurojazz Festival

Since its first edition in 1998, the Festival Eurojazz is the largest jazz festival in Latin America dedicated exclusively to European jazz. It is set to take the stage at the National Art Centre (Cenart) in Mexico City, every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 20.

Groups from Austria, Italy, Romania, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, France, Germany and Mexico, will perform. All concerts will be live streamed on the Cenart website.

To date, a total of 209 groups from 21 of the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) have joined, as well as from neighboring nations such as Norway and Switzerland.

Tecate Pa’lNorte

As it happens every year since 2012, the Tecate Pa’lNorte festival music will take place at the Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and will be the first edition to happen over three days: March 31 and April 1 and 2.

The lineup for the 2023 edition was announced on Nov. 3 and features 130 national and international artists among which are included Blink-182, The Killers, Billie Ellish, Café Tacva, Julieta Venegas, Carla Morrison, Ximena Sariñana and DJ Steve Aoki.

The ticket sale began on Monday and are still available to buy here.

With reports from Cenart, Cabos Film Festival, Delegación de la Unión Europea en México, Forbes México, and Corona Capital.