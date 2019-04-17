Lord of the Column procession one of many Easter events in San Miguel

Mexico Life

A street decorated in preparation for the Lord of the Column procession in San Miguel de Allende.

Easter is a special time in San Miguel de Allende, with several processions and events to mark the occasion, including the Lord of the Column parade. The video below, shot two years ago by Canadian video bloggers Eileen Aldis and Marc Whiteway, tells the story of the procession, which begins in the nearby town of Atontonilco. Mexico News Daily

