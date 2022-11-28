Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeBusiness
BusinessNews

Banca Mifel and Grupo México remain in the running to buy Banamex

Peter Davies
By Peter Davies
0
Only two buyers plan to submit bids for Citibanamex, which Citi Group hopes to sell.
Only two buyers plan to submit bids for Citibanamex, which Citi Group hopes to sell. Citibanamex

The field of potential buyers of Citibanamex has narrowed to two after the Carlos Slim-owned financial company Inbursa pulled out of the contest last week.

Banca Mifel, a Mexican bank, and Grupo México, a conglomerate owned by billionaire businessman Germán Larrea, are still vying to buy Citigroup’s Mexican retail bank — Mexico’s fourth largest bank by assets with a market share of 11.9%, according to the news agency Reuters.

Mifel has found investors including Apollo Global Management and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) to fund its bid, Reuters reported Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Apollo is a New York-based private equity firm while ADIA is a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, part of the United Arab Emirates.

One source told Reuters that more investors could back Mifel’s bid to buy Citibanamex (also known as Banamex), although it already has sufficient funding to support its proposal. Both sources said that Mifel and Grupo México are conducting additional due diligence on the bank, which was acquired by Citigroup in 2001.

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg news agency reported Monday that a group of investors led by Mifel and backed by Apollo are in talks with banks for about US $2 billion of financing for their bid to buy Banamex.

Citigroup, a U.S.-owned corporation, announced in January it would sell Banamex, and President López Obrador subsequently said he wanted the bank to be “Mexicanized.”

Reuters reported that acquiring Banamex would “transform” Mifel as its current market share is less than 1%, according to the National Banking and Securities Commission.

Its capacity to be competitive in the contest to buy the bank had been questioned by some analysts due to the immense wealth of Larrea, who has mining, transport, infrastructure and entertainment interests, and Slim, Mexico’s richest person and owner of the Grupo Carso conglomerate.

While Grupo México could still outbid Mifel, Grupo Financiero Inbursa said in a filing to the Mexican Stock Exchange last and Wednesday that it would no longer pursue the acquisition.

“Following submission of a non-binding proposal for the businesses in question, the parties mutually agreed that Inbursa will not be continuing to the next stages of the process,” it said.

According to Bloomberg, market watchers had seen Slim as a long shot to pay top dollar, given his history of disciplined transactions.”

An offer by Spanish bank Santander was rejected in July, while Mexico’s Banorte left the race in October.

Citigroup, which intends to purchase Deutsche Bank’s Mexican banking license to maintain its corporate investment and private banking presence in Mexico, said last Wednesday that it was in active dialogue with potential buyers” and remained “committed to pursuing a path that maximizes value for our stakeholders.”

Pablo Riveroll, a fund manager at Schroder Investment Management Ltd in London, told Bloomberg that the decline in the number of bidders increases the chances that Citigroup will receive low-ball offers for Banamex.

If the offers are disappointing, “either Banamex gets sold relatively cheaply, because Citi has to sell and they already decided that, or they decide to cancel the sale,” he said.   

With reports from Reuters and Bloomberg 

An Audi employee at work at a manufacturing plant in San José Chiapa, Puebla.

Economy grew 4.3% annually in third quarter: INEGI

Peter Davies - 0
Mexico's GDP increased 4.3% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of last year, federal data shows.
Wind turbines at Energía Sierra Juárez, another Sempra-operated wind farm in Tecate, Baja California.

Sempra and Silicon Valley Power sign deal for Baja California wind energy

Peter Davies - 0
The wind farm proposed for Tecate, BC, has yet to be built but a Silicon Valley utility has already signed a 20-year power purchasing deal.
These lions were rescued from Black Jaguar White Tiger and moved to the San Juan de Aragón Zoo in Mexico City in early October.

Founder of big cat sanctuary under investigation for money laundering

Gabriela Solis - 0
An anonymous tip has brought more scrutiny to founder of the embattled Mexico City animal sanctuary Black Jaguar White Tiger.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

COMMUNITY  GUIDELINES

SUBMISSIONS

Privacy Policy

Subscribe

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Mexico News Daily