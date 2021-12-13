27 states are green on coronavirus stoplight map, 2 regress to yellow

Durango and Aguascalientes regressed to medium risk yellow from low risk green on the federal government’s new coronavirus stoplight map, while Baja California Sur and Coahuila switched to green from yellow.

The risk level remained unchanged in the other 28 states.

There are 27 green states on the new map, which takes effect Monday and remains in force through December 26, and five yellow states.

The yellow states are Durango, Aguascalientes, Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Baja California easily leads the country for active coronavirus cases on a per capita basis. The northern border state has almost 90 current infections per 100,000 people, the federal Health Ministry reported Sunday.

Sonora ranks second with about 45 active cases per 100,000 residents followed by Chihuahua with just over 40. The only other states with more than 30 active cases per 100,000 people are Baja California Sur, Coahuila and Aguascalientes.

Mexico’s accumulated case tally stands at almost 3.92 million after 855 new cases were reported Sunday while the official COVID-19 death toll increased by 52 to 296,672. There are an estimated 19,160 active cases across the country.

Mexico has the 24th highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, with 232.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

About 86% of the adult population is vaccinated with at least one dose and the federal government has begun offering booster shots to seniors. President López Obrador announced Friday that the government will offer booster shots to everyone.

The Health Ministry said Sunday that the hospital occupancy rate for COVID patients has declined 90% compared to the pandemic peak in January.

Only one case of the highly mutated omicron variant has been detected in Mexico, but given that the strain has been identified in at least 30 U.S. states – including three of the four states that border Mexico – it is likely more prevalent here than is officially known.

