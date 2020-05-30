3,227 new coronavirus cases confirmed Friday for a total of 84,627

On the eve of the official conclusion of federally mandated social distancing, the coronavirus continued to take its toll.

On Friday there were 3,227 new cases of Covid-19, for a total of 84,627, and 371 deaths, bringing that total to 9,415.

Mexico’s fatality rate is currently 11.1, significantly higher than the global rate of 6.2.

In all, 246,026 people have been tested for the disease in Mexico and the actual infection rate may be much higher.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell told Friday’s coronavirus press briefing that there were 16,209 active cases, 4,027 of whom were in Mexico City. The total is down by 106 from Thursday.

México state followed with 2,071, Puebla with 751, Tabasco with 748 and Baja California 674.

The healthy distance initiative implemented March 23 comes to an end today, Saturday, yet most of the country remains at maximum risk for Covid-19 according to the federal government’s “stoplight” map.

Source: La Jornada (sp), Milenio (sp)