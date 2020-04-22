6 arrests in Jalisco on first day of new isolation measures

Police in Jalisco arrested six people and turned back six others attempting to drive into the state on the first day of a new obligatory quarantine period.

Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez said that Monday’s arrests were made in San Pedro Tlaquepaque and Tlajomulco de Zúñiga. In the former, police arrested five people drinking in public who insulted the officers when they were asked to go home.

Police in Tlajomulco were forced to arrest a man waiting for public transport after he became aggressive when the officers asked him to wear a face mask.

As for the motorists turned away at the state border, Ramírez said they were denied entry into Jalisco because they were running fevers when examined by health professionals at highway checkpoints. All were from the Valley of México.

Jalisco isn’t the only state that has experienced growing pains upon initiating stricter Covid-19 mitigation measures. Authorities in Sonora meted out 130 fines on that state’s first day of mandatory lockdown on April 13.

Meanwhile, other states are also toughening up actions to slow the spread of Covid-19. Aguascalientes Governor Martín Orozco Sandoval announced a broadening of preventative measures, including the mandatory use of face masks in public beginning on Friday.

Police will use fines and arrests against people who do not comply. The fines will range as high as 80,000 pesos (US $3,254) depending on the severity of the infraction.

The governor also said the state Health Ministry will create a medical brigade to accompany police on monitoring operations to convince violators to return to their homes.

Health authorities will also carry out sanitation operations in the markets and public transportation facilities in the state’s 11 municipalities.

Source: El Universal (sp)