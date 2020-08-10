6 states see consistent decline in coronavirus case numbers

Coronavirus deaths rose 987 on the weekend for a total of 52,298, while confirmed cases were up 10,871 to reach 480,278.

Health Ministry spokesman Ricardo Cortés Alcalá said 322,465 people are still recovering, either in hospitals or at home, while over 84,500 people nationally are currently awaiting test results.

However, Cortés highlighted the fact that in recent weeks some states have seen a decrease in the number of cases, including Baja California, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Sinoloa, and México state.

Sinoloa has seen a 22% reduction in cases, with its worst-hit cities, Guasave and Culiacán, seeing reductions as well. The city of Navolato, however, has seen a slight increase. Baja California has seen a 21%reduction, although the cities of Mexicali and Ensenada remain classified as hotspots.

Oaxaca has 16% fewer cases than last week, with high numbers recorded only in the capital and the city of Huajuapan de León, although those cities’ numbers are down as well compared to last week. México state has also seen a reduction in cases, 15% fewer in the last three weeks.

In Chiapas, the percentage of active cases has gone down to only 3%, with cases remaining only in the cities of Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Tapachala, an improvement over the 16% rise the state experienced between July 20 and August 2.

Hospital bed availability nationally is currently at 60%. The states currently with the fewest number of beds available are Colima with 34% availability, Nuevo León with 35%, and Baja California and Tabasco with 52%. Mexico City fared the best of the worst, with 55% availability. The number of total beds in hospitals in Mexico’s hospitals is 30,998. The number of currently available beds is 18,451, Cortés said.

Source: El Universal (sp)