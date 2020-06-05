Airline, hotels campaign promotes 5 Pacific beach destinations

Mexico City-based airline Aeromar is partnering with hotels on the country’s Pacific coast in a new campaign to encourage visitors to visit five beach destinations.

The marketing campaign, called “Frente del Pacifico,” or “Pacific Front,” offers travelers discounted air travel to Acapulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Manzanillo, Puerto Escondido and Puerto Vallarta, as well upgrades and special rates on activities, hotels and restaurants at each of the five destinations.

Tourists only need to present their paper or electronic boarding pass at any of the 100 participating businesses.

The tourism sector is hoping for an easing of restrictions in July, which is when they expect to see domestic tourism slowly start to rebound, with several destinations hoping to reach 50% hotel occupancy by December.

Aeromar’s fleet of 10 turboprop planes will fly at 50% capacity, meaning fewer than 50 passengers per flight, until at least June 30 in order to allow for social distancing measures recommended by the International Air Transport Association, Aeromar executive director Juan Pablo Rosello announced.

Planes will be thoroughly sanitized after each flight and antibacterial gel will be widely available, Rosello said. The airline will update flight schedules on a weekly basis depending on the coronavirus situation at each of its destinations.

Flights start at US $44 and must be purchased by July 31 for travel anytime before December 31.

Source: El Universal (sp), Forbes (sp)