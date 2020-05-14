Automotive, aerospace sectors to reopen Monday in Yucatán

Aerospace, aeronautical and automotive factories in Yucatán will resume operations on Monday, announced Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, who said necessary hygiene protocols in this sector have been put in place to safeguard the health of workers and the public in general.

Next up will be the construction industry, which will work on developing and implementing sanitary protocols in order to reopen on June 1.

“Health has priority over any other issue, but we are also aware of the importance that the economy has in guaranteeing income for families. That is why we are going to start with the opening of activities in these sectors. We know that everyone wants to open up again but we have to do it gradually,” said the governor, who held his first virtual meeting with members of the Yucatán Business Council to discuss plans to reopen businesses.

“We cannot throw away what we have done in the last two months. In the next few days, the peak moments of the coronavirus are coming, and we all have to act responsibly, as we have done thus far,” he continued.

The 90-minute meeting was the first in a series of planned daily discussions with experts and stakeholders on how to open various sectors of the economy.

On May 15 the group will discuss the agricultural industry, the next day it will take on the construction industry, followed by commerce and tourism, professional and religious organizations, and scientific and educational institutions.

The series of meetings will culminate in a May 22 announcement of a comprehensive return-to-work plan for each of the sectors.

Businesses that open before they are permitted to do so will be met with sanctions including closures and fines, Vila Dosal cautioned, advocating patience in the name of health.

As of Wednesday, Yucatán had seen 924 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 54 deaths.

Source: Jornada (sp)