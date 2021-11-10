Barber goes on the road and keeps working during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic closed one door for a 27-year-old Mexico City barber but opened another – that of a Volkswagen Kombi.

Calixto, as the barber is known, found himself unemployed at the start of the pandemic because the barber shops where he worked were forced to close.

Soon after, while watching videos of people who had turned vans into homes, he got the idea of taking his haircutting skills on the road.

To make his idea reality, Calixto sold some of his possessions and used the proceeds to buy a 1985 VW Kombi, which he converted into a mobile barber shop.

He then started offering hair appointments across the capital’s south side right outside customers’ homes, a strategy that proved successful given that so many people were sheltering in place.

Calixto only ever has one customer at a time in his Kombi, reducing the risk of coronavirus transmission, and follows a range of other health measures to prevent the virus’s spread.

In addition to supporting himself, the barber has used some of his earnings to buy essentials for people struggling to get by during the tough economic times precipitated by the pandemic.

Calixto and his kombi – known as the CalixCombi – have built up quite a following on social media. The CalixCombi Instagram account has almost 7,000 followers and its Facebook page has just under 2,000.

“Original concept and very good service, highly recommended,” one happy customer wrote on Facebook. “For a great cut don’t hesitate to contact Calixto and the CalixCombi,” said another.

