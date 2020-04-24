Beer sales soared 83% after breweries announced suspension

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on a number of sectors of the economy, but the alcohol industry did well earlier this month after being obliged to halt production and sales by the federal government.

The consultancy firm Nielsen Holdings observed a 63% increase in alcohol sales during the week of April 5-11 compared to the same period in 2019.

The announcement at the beginning of the quarantine period that beer would not be considered an essential product, halting production and sales in several states and municipalities, triggered panic buying across the country.

“At the beginning of that week beer companies announced they would temporarily halt production, which had a direct impact on their sales in several channels,” the firm said.

Beer sales were up 83% during the week, the demand for which was second only to milk.

Other alcoholic beverages also enjoyed boosts in sales: wine, of 82%, rum and brandy, 44%, whisky, 24%; and tequila, 5%.

The firm observed that sales of packaged foods grew more than perishables, with increases of 33% and 11% respectively.

In addition to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the study revealed that sales were also influenced by the beginning of the Easter vacation.

At least 29% of Mexican households reported that no one had left the home during the quarantine period. Of the 71% who did, the main reason they left the house was to buy food and other essential products.

When asked about how they shopped, 42% said they bought only what was necessary, while 14% said they bought extra to prepare for contingencies.

Source: El Universal (sp)