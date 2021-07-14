CDC issues travel health notice for Mexico due to Covid cases

The United States Centers for Disease Control issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Mexico on Monday, warning citizens of high rates of Covid-19 infections and advising that they reconsider travel to Mexico.

Coronavirus cases have spiked in Mexico, with more than 11,000 new cases recorded on Tuesday as the third wave of the pandemic continues to grow. The federal Health Ministry reported 11,137 new infections – the highest single-day tally since early February, although hospitalizations and deaths are down 75% due to vaccination.

The U.S. Department of State’s advisory stated that dangers associated with Covid-19 could be lower for vaccinated travelers. “Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine,” it read.

Aside from Covid-19, the Department of State also cautions against traveling to some states due to crime. U.S. citizens are instructed not to travel to Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas due to crime and kidnapping.

Authorities also urge people to reconsider visiting a further 11 states and advocate the exercise of increased caution for another 14. Only taking normal precautions is advised for just two states: Yucatán and Campeche.

In April, Mexico was one of about 80% of the world’s countries which was placed on the Department of State’s “Level 4: Do not travel” list. But the status was eased to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” early last month.

People who do decide to travel to Mexico should keep traveling companions and family back home informed of their travel plans, use toll roads when possible and avoid driving alone or at night, according to the Department of State. It also advises U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs and casinos and not display signs of wealth such as expensive watches or jewelry. Also, be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs, the advisory says.

Additional advice for people traveling to Mexico and specific information about the security situation in each of the 32 states can be found on the State Department website.

