Mexico recorded its highest single-day death tally of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday with almost 1,000 fatalities.

The Health Ministry reported 927 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily total since September. The high single-day count came after 743 fatalities were reported Wednesday.

Mexico’s official COVID-19 death toll rose to 311,554 on Thursday, the fifth highest total in the world.

The Health Ministry also reported 34,261 additional confirmed cases, lifting the country’s accumulated tally above 5.22 million.

There are 127,688 estimated active cases, a significant reduction compared to earlier in the omicron-fueled fourth wave when the figure rose above 300,000.

Colima has the highest number of active cases on a per capita basis with 450 per 100,000 people. Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Nayarit and Tlaxcala rank second to fifth.

Mexico City has the highest total number of active cases with over 25,000 followed by neighboring México state with almost 10,000.

The occupancy rate for both general care hospital beds and beds with ventilators decreased 1% between Wednesday and Thursday to 36% and 25%, respectively.

The Health Ministry said the national hospital occupancy rate is 70% below the pandemic peak, recorded during the second wave in January 2021.

