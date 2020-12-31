Daily Covid case tally is second highest since pandemic began in March

Mexico registered the second-highest daily tally of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The 12,406 new cases brought the accumulated total to 1.41 million.

Death figures were also high. The 1,052 fatalities represented the second-highest number since June 3 and brought the total to 124,897.

Mexico will close the year in fourth place in the world for Covid deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to Johns Hopkins University.

However, a federal health official said new case numbers have shown a decline of 9%, meaning it’s possible that the virus is close to reaching a plateau.

In Mexico City, hospital occupancy has crept up further, reaching 88% on Thursday, according to city health authorities. The capital was followed by México state with 82% and Hidalgo 74%.

Mexico News Daily