Despite the ongoing pandemic, at least 250,000 tourists are expected to travel to Michoacán for Day of the Dead celebrations.

The municipalities of Pátzcuaro, Tzintzuntzan, Erongarícuaro and Quiroga are preparing for an influx of visitors, according to the newspaper Milenio.

The state government said that strict health measures will be in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at cemeteries that are popular with Day of the Dead tourists.

Michoacán, one of the country’s most popular Day of the Dead destinations, has recorded more than 72,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic and over 7,800 COVID-19 deaths.

In other COVID-19 news:

• The Health Ministry reported 4,797 new cases and 386 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Mexico’s accumulated tallies are currently 3.79 million and 287,274, respectively. Estimated active cases number 28,700.

• More than 118.8 million vaccine doses have now been administered after over 793,000 shots were given Wednesday. Four in five Mexicans have received at least one shot.

