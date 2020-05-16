Doctors in Tamaulipas donate their services to vulnerable seniors

A group of doctors in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, has dedicated its services free of charge to senior citizens in the area who cannot obtain treatment for various medical conditions at hospitals and clinics due to the health system’s focus on Covid-19.

“Many people aren’t being treated, partly to avoid becoming infected with the coronavirus, but we know that it’s [imperative] that they receive medical attention because some suffer from chronic degenerative diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, and they can’t wait because their lives are at risk,” said general practitioner Serapio Cantú Barragán.

He said he and his colleagues are doing the work in order to help the most vulnerable in their community.

“We go to the most isolated neighborhoods where there are large numbers of elderly citizens, who need the most attention and can’t travel or be admitted to hospitals because … they are giving priority to coronavirus patients,” he said.

The volunteer doctors take ambulances to the neighborhoods in which they work, examine patients and, if necessary, arrange admission to hospitals in which they can be treated without the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Cantú said that the border city of Reynosa has a large population of people with diabetes, hypertension and malnutrition, factors which increase the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The team has two vehicles equipped with loudspeakers, which they drive through the neighborhoods to announce their services. They also communicate closely with local churches in order to find those in need of attention.

In addition to medical care, they also provide needy families with kits of basic food and medications.

“It’s our duty, and … we have to do it for our fellow human beings. We’re in a situation in which we must be united. A pandemic isn’t just any old thing, we have to be very strong.”

“If they don’t have money, that doesn’t matter. What’s important is people’s health.”

Source: El Universal (sp)