Covid innovation: film festival’s new angle is a floating drive-in

Despite the logistics of holding a film festival during a pandemic, the Guanajuato International Film Festival (GIFF) has proven to be as resourceful and innovative as ever with the announcement of a new format for film-lovers it calls aquacinema.

The GIFF was to begin taking reservations on its website Friday for film screenings at the La Olla Dam, where a screen will be erected and 30 boats carrying up to four people each will moor in front of it to view a variety of films.

They will include morning children’s features starting at 10 a.m., films in competition and special programming with showings ending at midnight.

Buoys will be installed to ensure social distancing, food will be available on the pier in a dining area with capacity for 70 people, as well as picnic baskets attendees can take aboard with them.

The 23rd edition of the GIFF, one of the biggest film festivals in Latin America, was originally scheduled for July but was moved to September due to uncertainties resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and a need to adjust the format of screenings in order to comply with health protocols.

Traditional drive-in showings have been planned as well as virtual screenings to avoid crowds. Films will also be shown at picnic areas set up on golf courses with social distancing clearly demarcated. All films in competition will be made available online, as will between 40% and 50% of supplemental programming.

The full program for the GIFF will be made available on September 8, and the full festival will run September 18 through 27 with events in Irapuato, Guanajuato and San Miguel de Allende.

Source: El Financiero (sp)