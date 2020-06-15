Guerrero extends coronavirus confinement measures

Coronavirus restrictions prohibiting nonessential activities will remain in place in Guerrero until at least June 30, Governor Héctor Astudillo said Sunday.

Presenting a decree that extends the confinement measures to that date and makes the use of face masks mandatory in public spaces, Astudillo said that June 15 had been established as “a possible date” to reopen some businesses and government departments but the development of the pandemic “doesn’t allow it.”

The governor said that hotels, restaurants, beaches, silver workshops (Taxco is famous for its silver), factories, swimming pools, shopping centers, cinemas, theaters, places of worship, parks, plazas, museums, hair salons and gyms will all remain closed until at least the end of the month.

Public transit will operate but drivers and passengers must wear face masks and keep a safe distance from each other, Astudillo said. He added that public transit vehicles must be regularly disinfected and that passengers will be subject to temperature checks before they board.

Astudillo highlighted that the use of face masks is obligatory in all public spaces until further notice. He also recommended that people wear protective shields over their masks as an extra layer of protection.

Guerrero has recorded more than 3,300 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 307 are currently active, according to official data. All but 14 of the state’s 81 municipalities have recorded cases, while 546 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 in Guerrero.

More than half of the state’s fatalities occurred in Acapulco, while Iguala and Chilpancingo have the second and third highest death tolls, respectively.

