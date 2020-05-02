High-risk 84-year-old wins her battle against Covid-19

An 84-year-old woman with several underlying medical conditions was discharged from a hospital in Nuevo León on Thursday after she was successfully treated for Covid-19.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was admitted to a Social Security Institute hospital in the municipality of Guadalupe on April 13. She was suffering from atypical pneumonia, body pains, fever and an oxygen capacity below 80%.

She was considered an extremely high-risk patient upon being diagnosed with Covid-19 due to her advanced age, elevated weight, status as a heart attack survivor and the presence of other underlying conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension.

But she beat the odds.

“I’m very grateful for all the doctors and nurses. They all took good care of me and I’m alive thanks to them. They’re all wonderful. I have no way to repay them,” said the patient upon her release.

Totally conscious during her entire 17-day struggle against the virus, the woman was given intravenous liquids, as well as antiretroviral, antimalarial and anticoagulant medications.

Hospital deputy director María Elvia Lugo praised the team of doctors and nurses who kept the woman alive, saying that they followed all established protocols for dealing with the virus with dedication and professionalism.

Source: Milenio (sp)