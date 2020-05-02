Coronavirus
The survivor of a 17-day struggle against Covid-19. The survivor of a 17-day struggle against coronavirus.

High-risk 84-year-old wins her battle against Covid-19

The Nuevo León woman won the battle despite being overweight and suffering from diabetes and hypertension

FREE ACCESS
Published on Saturday, May 2, 2020
Full coronavirus coverage here

An 84-year-old woman with several underlying medical conditions was discharged from a hospital in Nuevo León on Thursday after she was successfully treated for Covid-19.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was admitted to a Social Security Institute hospital in the municipality of Guadalupe on April 13. She was suffering from atypical pneumonia, body pains, fever and an oxygen capacity below 80%.

She was considered an extremely high-risk patient upon being diagnosed with Covid-19 due to her advanced age, elevated weight, status as a heart attack survivor and the presence of other underlying conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension.

But she beat the odds.

“I’m very grateful for all the doctors and nurses. They all took good care of me and I’m alive thanks to them. They’re all wonderful. I have no way to repay them,” said the patient upon her release.

Totally conscious during her entire 17-day struggle against the virus, the woman was given intravenous liquids, as well as antiretroviral, antimalarial and anticoagulant medications.

Hospital deputy director María Elvia Lugo praised the team of doctors and nurses who kept the woman alive, saying that they followed all established protocols for dealing with the virus with dedication and professionalism.

Source: Milenio (sp)

RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

The forum is available to logged-in subscribers only.

MORE NEWS

OPINION

MEXICO LIFE

MORE RECENT STORIES