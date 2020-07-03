Tijuana hospital says goodbye to nurse of 23 years, victim of Covid-19

At an emotional ceremony, staff at Regional Hospital 20 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security in Tijuana, Baja California, said goodbye to a cherished colleague who lost her life to the coronavirus.

Nurse Dionisia Trasviña, 54, had spent 23 years of her life caring for the sick and was looking forward to her imminent retirement when she was stricken with the disease and passed away.

A memorial was set up in the hospital’s lobby with a photo of the beloved nurse and flowers.

Friends, coworkers and members of Trasviña’s family shed tears as they lit candles and released white balloons in her honor.

“We are all sad, but we are proud we are in the front row in this battle. She was a very good companion in all aspects, as a friend and as a nurse, not to mention that she was always dedicated to her vocation,” said Rebeca Gómez, a nursing assistant at the hospital.

“She lost her life in the fight, in this battle. But I want to ask you not to be sad, she would not have wanted it,” one of her coworkers commented as the staff shared memories of the nurse who was remembered by many as an angel with a constant smile who never complained.

“Today is a painful day, very sad, since we lost a great companion, a warrior like Dioni,” said hospital director César Figueroa. “We will always remember Dioni as a great companion, a great person and a great nurse.”

In Baja California, 1,782 health sector workers have been infected with the coronavirus and 16 have died, of which two, including Trasviña, worked on the front lines at hospitals devoted exclusively to coronavirus patients.

