In 3 Michoacán cities, new normal is much like the old

Crowds of people flooded the streets of three cities in Michoacán yesterday, flouting the plan to reopen gradually as the state begins lifting coronavirus restrictions and adjusting to the “new normal.”

According to the newspaper El Universal, Monday kicked off in virtual chaos in Morelia for both pedestrians and drivers as they flocked to businesses that did not respect the governor’s order to operate at 25% capacity. Neither did customers who chose not to respect the state’s recommendation to continue stay-at-home measures.

Banks saw lines up to two blocks long with people packed closely together, and restaurants and businesses opened their doors to the public for the first time in 2 1/2 months, although not all of them abided by coronavirus health protocols.

Department stores and shopping malls opened, but strictly enforced the wearing of masks. Customers were also made to apply hand sanitizer in front of security personnel.

About half of those on the streets were wearing masks, the newspaper reported, and most no longer fear the virus, adopting a “life goes on” attitude and welcoming the opportunity to get back to work.

Morelia resident Alejandro Arredondo spent Monday morning at a high-end shopping mall, then went to pay bills. He says he thinks reactivating the economy is important, as is adhering to health guidelines, noting that the coronavirus is not the only thing that can make one sick. Debt can as well, he said.

There were similar scenes yesterday in the cities of Zamora and Lázaro Cárdenas.

As of June 1, Michoacán had recorded 1,950 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 169 deaths.

