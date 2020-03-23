Interjet to halt international flights starting Tuesday

Interjet announced on Sunday that it will suspend service on its international routes beginning on Tuesday due to border closures in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline said in a press release that it will suspend service to the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Cuba, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, but service among its 30 domestic destinations would continue as normal.

“We’re going through the worst health crisis in our modern history, which will bring with it big economic and social changes across the globe. Our company has been in close communication with airport and health authorities in Mexico and those countries to which we fly, always putting health and safety first,” said the company.

Interjet director general William Shaw regretted that political decisions to close borders are affecting the service it provides, but said that safety comes first.

“For Interjet, the most important things are the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and collaborators,” said Shaw.

The company said it has been using high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters, which fully clean and replace the air in the cabin every three minutes, to keep its flights as sanitary as possible.

It did not specify when it would resume international flight service.

