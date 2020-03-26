Just 8 private labs can do virus tests, but getting results takes time

Eight private laboratories have been approved by health authorities to carry out Covid-19 tests but there is no guarantee that they will provide the results swiftly.

The Health Ministry published a list on Wednesday of the labs certified to test people for the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, late last year.

They are Olarte y Akle (Mexico City); Laboratorios Lister (Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz); Laboratorios Biomédicos de Mérida (Yucatán); Hospital Ángeles Interlomas (México state); Labiomola; Hospital Español; Médica Sur; and Centro Médico ABC Observatorio (last four are all in Mexico City).

Two people who decided to get tested for Covid-19 by a private laboratory are Jorge Aguilar and Esteban Maqueo, friends who returned to Mexico on March 13 from Spain, where there are more than 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The two men said that they first attempted to find out information about where they could get tested by calling the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 hotline. However, they were unable to get through.

On the same day that he returned from Spain, Aguilar went to the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) in southern Mexico City to seek treatment for his coronavirus-like symptoms and to get tested.

He said that after three hours he was told that he was fine and that no Covid-19 tests were conducted at INER in any case.

Unhappy with the situation, Aguilar decided to get tested at the ABC medical center, where he paid 3,000 pesos (US $130) for the care he received in the emergency section and 1,500 pesos for the test itself.

The next day, March 14, Maqueo was also tested for Covid-19 at the same hospital. Both men were told that their results would be available in 72 hours but almost two weeks later neither has been informed whether he tested positive or negative, the newspaper Reforma reported.

Maqueo said he was told that his sample would be sent to the Health Ministry’s epidemiology department to determine whether he had been infected with Covid-19 and that it, in turn, would advise the ABC hospital of the result.

He said in a radio interview that as he didn’t know whether he had coronavirus or not, he went into isolation to avoid any possibility of infecting his wife and four young children.

Maqueo, a lawyer, has launched legal action against the federal government both for failing to provide Covid-19 testing at INER and not picking up the phone when he called the Health Ministry hotline. He said that he decided to sue the government “because we have the right to complete medical care.”

Source: Reforma (sp)

Coronavirus testing facilities

Epidemiological laboratories

Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Respiratorias

Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Médicas y Nutrición “Salvador Zubirán”

Hospital General de México

Hospital 20 de noviembre (ISSSTE)

Laboratorio Central de Epidemiología, CMN La Raza (IMSS)

Private laboratories

Centro Médico ABC, Campus Observatorio

Hospital Ángeles Interlomas

Olarte y Akle, Bacteriólogos

Laboratorios Lister

Laboratorios Biomédicos de Mérida

LABIOMOLA

Hospital Español de la Ciudad de México

Médica Sur

Research laboratories

Centro de Investigación en Ciencias de la Salud y Biomedicina (CICSaB), Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí

Departamento de Genética y Fisiología Molecular del Instituto de Biotecnología (IBT) de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)



Public hospitals

Hospital Infantil de México Federico Gómez

IMSS laboratories

Laboratorio de Apoyo a la Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Centro de Investigación Biomédica de Occidente (CIBO), Guadalajara, Jalisco

Laboratorio de Apoyo a la Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Centro de Investigación Biomédica del Noreste (CIBIN), Monterrey, Nuevo León

Laboratorio de Apoyo a la Vigilancia Epidemiológica de la Unidad Médica de Alta Especialidad en Yucatán (UIMY)

State public health laboratories

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Aguascalientes

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Baja California

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Baja California Sur

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Campeche

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Ciudad de México

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Chiapas

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Chihuahua

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Coahuila

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Colima

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Durango

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Estado de México

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Guanajuato

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Guerrero

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Hidalgo

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Jalisco

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Michoacán

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Morelos

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Nayarit

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Nuevo León

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Oaxaca

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Puebla

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Querétaro

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Quintana Roo

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de San Luis Potosí

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Sinaloa

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Sonora

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Tabasco

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Tamaulipas

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Tlaxcala

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Veracruz

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Yucatán

Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública de Zacatecas

Information provided by the federal Ministry of Health