Los Cabos is second Mexican destination to get Safe Travels stamp

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has given Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, its stamp of approval for hygiene and sanitary measures the popular tourist destination has adopted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the municipality, home to San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, remains under coronavirus restrictions. Beaches, ports, hotels, restaurants and all non-essential businesses remain closed.

The region is the second destination in Mexico to receive the WTTC’s Safe Travels stamp, which is designed to boost travelers’ confidence in hotels, restaurants, airports and recreational facilities.

Gloria Guevara Manzo, president and CEO of the WTTC, said the Safe Travels seal and hygiene protocols are based on international standards and have the support of the United Nations World Tourism Organization and some 200 CEOs in the travel business.

Baja California Sur Governor Carlos Mendoza Davis said “it is an honor to include our state in the list of destinations with the [travel seal]. We strongly support protocols for the health care of travelers, it is our main commitment.”

In 2019, the state welcomed more than 4 million tourists.

The protocols were developed in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the International Air Transport Association, the Airport Council International and the Cruise Lines International Association.

Cancún and the Mexican Caribbean was the first destination in the Americas to receive the stamp. Cities in Turkey, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Mauritius, Canada, Portugal and Saudi Arabia have also adopted the WTTC’s protocols, and industry experts are hopeful that tourism can rebound in the second half of 2020.

