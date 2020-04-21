Mexico City app points users to nearest Covid-19 hospital

As the country braces itself for the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak in the coming weeks, the Mexico City government has added a section to its app that informs users of hospital locations and real-time conditions.

By keeping citizens informed of hospital activity, authorities in the capital and México state hope to avoid panic and hospital saturation.

The App CDMX is available for both Apple and Android phones. Those who already have it downloaded should update it to make sure that the new hospital feature is working properly.

In the Hospitals section, users can get access to the GPS location of the hospital treating Covid-19 patients nearest to them, as well as its current availability, listed as either high, medium or low.

Despite reports over the weekend stating that hospitals in Mexico City are already reaching their saturation point, only nine of the 54 facilities in the Mexico City metropolitan area displayed low availability as of Tuesday afternoon.

But the app isn’t the only place for citizens to find hospital information. The interactive map can also be found on the city’s website.

The city has also set up a text messaging system to provide support to those who fear they may be infected. By texting “covid19” to the toll-free number 51515, possible victims can receive a questionnaire to evaluate their case and see if they need further attention for the disease.

The questionnaire can also be downloaded here — and is available in English, as well — or requested via a direct message to the city’s Facebook account.

