Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for Covid-19 but was currently asymptomatic.

It was her third Covid test after she participated in an October 16 event in México state attended by Navy Secretary Rafael Ojeda, who President López Obrador announced on October 18 had been diagnosed with Covid.

In her Twitter account Tuesday morning, the mayor assured the public that she was fine and had no plans to stop working.

“Last night, I was informed that I tested positive for Covid,” Sheinbaum said. “I feel fine and strong and I am being followed medically by the state’s Ministry of Health and the Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition. At the moment, I am without symptoms. I will continue working and coordinating my activities with the same commitment as always.”

Nevertheless, at least one of the mayor’s scheduled plans were changed suddenly today. She was supposed to open a potable water plant in Ciudad Deportiva and instead held a press conference.

Just yesterday, Sheinbaum held an event to honor 53 Mexico City medical personnel, mainly for their work treating Covid patients. Also yesterday, the administration discovered that four reporters who regularly cover the mayor have tested positive for Covid.

At the event on October 16, which was to tour work being done on the new Mexico City airport at the Santa Lucía Air Force Base in México state, Sheinbaum followed normal health safety protocols to protect herself and was not in direct contact with Ojeda.

Sheinbaum’s is the latest in a line of Mexican leaders who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the spring:

March 28: Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad announced his diagnosis. He quarantined at home and said that all who had been in contact with him had also taken precautions.

March 29: Tabasco Governor Adán Augusto López was diagnosed and was under medical care for 35 days.

March 30: Querétaro Governor Francisco Domínguez announced he had contracted Covid. He returned to his duties about two weeks later.

June 9: Guerrero Governor Héctor Astudillo announced his Covid diagnosis.

July 2: Tamaulipas Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca announced he was infected, saying that he would continue working.

July 16: Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquín González announced that during a routine medical examination he had been found to be an asymptomatic Covid-19 carrier. He quarantined himself and conducted state business from home.

July 27: Durango Governor José Rosas Aispuro announced his diagnosis on social media. He also elected to quarantine and work from home.

September 10: Michoacán Governor Silvano Aureoles announced on his Twitter account that after experiencing symptoms, he had tested positive for Covid.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Financiero (sp)