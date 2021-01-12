Mexico-US border closure extended another month

The Mexico–United States land border will remain closed for another month, according to officials from both countries.

The reason given was the increase in Covid-19 cases in both countries.

“Due to the propagation of Covid-19 and due to the fact that several federal entities find themselves at the color orange [on the coronavirus stoplight risk assessment system], Mexico has asked the United States to extend restrictions to nonessential land crossings on its common border for one more month,” Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its Twitter account Monday.

Restrictions will remain the same as they have been since the crossing ban was initiated on March 21 and remain in effect until February 24, at which time it is likely they will be renewed for another month.

People with reasons considered essential — including those relating to business, health or emergencies — will still be allowed to cross. Flights between the two countries remain unrestricted.

However, there have been many claims that the ban is one-sided because Mexico allows travelers to enter the country from the U.S. side without restrictions.

President López Obrador raised eyebrows in December when he openly welcomed 500,000 Mexicans living abroad, mostly in the United States, who were expected to visit Mexico over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

López-Obrador said that the half a million countrymen deserved to be received “like heroes” because they support Mexico, referring to remittances sent home by Mexican nationals.

Remittances are expected to total US $40 billion in 2020, or 3.8% of Mexico’s GDP.

Source: El Sol de México (sp)