Mother and newborn released after winning fight against virus

After spending 29 days in a Mexico City hospital, a young mother who gave birth while intubated for Covid-19 was released along with her newborn daughter after medical staff pronounced they were healthy and coronavirus-free.

The young woman, identified only as Ilse, was admitted to the Rodolfo de Mucha Macías hospital on May 1 when she was 31 weeks’ pregnant and suffering from pulmonary issues due to the coronavirus.

Medical staff determined her oxygen levels were very low and immediately put her on a ventilator.

By May 22, 34 weeks into her pregnancy, her condition had significantly worsened, and she was placed in intensive care. In addition to lung problems, Ilse had neurological and liver damage and was losing amniotic fluid.

In addition, her baby was also suffering from fetal tachycardia, so it was decided it was time for the little girl to be born.

It was more than a week later that mother and daughter were reunited. The former was recovering from the coronavirus and Caroline, born prematurely with a low birth weight, needed medical supervision.

Dr. Regina Magaña Padilla, head of gynecology and obstetrics at the hospital, said the case of was one of the most difficult the hospital has faced in the Covid-19 pandemic.

After both Ilse and Caroline tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday, Ilse’s family gathered to take her home. Before leaving, as the first rays of sunlight lit her face after almost a month in the hospital, Ilse took Dr. Magaña’s hand and cried, thanking her for saving their lives.

“I feel good, tired, but I am taking my baby,” Ilse said as she exited the hospital in her wheelchair, accompanied by husband Alexis Samuel Antonio, who cradled baby Caroline in his arms.

“I am very grateful. I am thanking God, first of all, for allowing my wife to heal … and we are very grateful to all the medical personnel who treated us very well,” he said.

The hospital has seen five cases of pregnant women battling the coronavirus. Three overcame the virus and were discharged to await their babies’ births.

Source: Milenio (sp)