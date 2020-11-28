Coronavirus
The coronavirus has not deterred pilgrims from traveling to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. The coronavirus has not deterred pilgrims from traveling to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. However, there will be no public celebration this year as the basilica will close from December 10-13.

New Covid cases spiked 8.3% over 2 weeks, 12,000 new cases registered Friday

More coronavirus testing in Mexico City has pushed the numbers up

Published on Saturday, November 28, 2020
Coronavirus case numbers spiked 8.3% in the two weeks ending November 23, the federal Health Ministry said Friday, when a new record was set for the number of cases registered in a single day.

Ministry spokesman Ricardo Cortés Alcalá said the increase in case numbers was based on preliminary data and the number could go higher yet.

He pointed out that there had been no increase in the number of deaths.

The higher numbers have been recorded in eight states with Mexico City leading the way, largely due to a concerted effort to do more testing.

The city has taken the lead in Covid tests, taking a different view from that of the federal government, which has deemed massive testing as “useless and expensive.”

Coronavirus cases and deaths in Mexico as reported by day
Coronavirus cases and deaths in Mexico as reported by day. milenio

Twenty-six new testing stations were announced two weeks ago, providing the city with the capacity to test up to 10,000 people a day.

Meanwhile, federal health authorities said another 12,081 cases were registered on Friday, the highest single-day number since the pandemic began. The figure, which doesn’t necessarily reflect cases detected in the previous 24 hours, pushed the accumulated case number to 1,090,675.

There were 631 deaths registered for a total of 104,873.

Source: Milenio (sp)

