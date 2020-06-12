Nonessential activities resume June 17 in Querétaro: governor

Some nonessential businesses will be allowed to reopen in Querétaro next week, Governor Francisco Domínguez Servién said Thursday.

“We took the decision to seek economic stability and reactivate certain nonessential activities starting next Wednesday, June 17,” he said.

Domínguez said that the coronavirus risk level will change from red to orange next Wednesday, allowing some shuttered businesses to reopen at reduced capacity and with strict health measures in place.

Hotels will be allowed to reopen at 30% capacity, restaurants and cafes will be able to resume table service at 50% capacity and hair salons and barbers will be permitted to offer their services by appointment only and at 50% of their normal capacity.

Gyms, swimming pools, spas and massage parlors will also be allowed to reopen at 30% capacity, while shopping centers will be able to operate at 25%.

Churches and other places of worship will also be allowed to reopen their doors but mustn’t exceed 25% capacity and religious services remain suspended. Parks, plazas and other outdoor public spaces will be permitted to reopen at 50% capacity.

The change from “red light” maximum risk level to “orange light” high risk will not, however, allow the reopening of bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, cinemas, theaters and museums. Events at which large numbers of people gather also remain suspended.

Querétaro has recorded 1,346 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 293 are currently active. The state has also recorded 174 coronavirus-related deaths.

The governor warned that new cases and more deaths will occur in Querétaro, and stressed the importance of continuing to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that the risk level in the capital will remain at red next week but a transition toward the “orange light” phase will nevertheless commence on Monday.

She said that the hoy no circula, or no-drive day, restrictions currently in place for all residents regardless of the age of their vehicle will be lifted on Monday and that some of the subway and bus stations that were closed will reopen.

Sheinbaum also said that the manufacturing sector will be permitted to operate between Monday and Thursday starting next Tuesday and that small neighborhood businesses will be allowed to reopen on June 18.

The mayor said the hospital occupancy level in Mexico is 68% but trending downward. She has said previously that the capital will switch to the “orange light” stage once the occupancy level is below 65%.

Mexico City is the country’s coronavirus epicenter, having recorded more than 34,000 confirmed cases and 4,266 deaths.

Just over 4,000 of the cases are currently active, according to official data.

Source: El Economista (sp), Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)