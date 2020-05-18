Photographers donate their work to support Mexico City Covid hospital

Over 100 renowned Mexican photographers have organized an online sale of select photos to raise funds for one of Mexico City’s hardest hit hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fotos por México catalogue includes photos from long-established and canonical photographers like Graciela Iturbide, Emmanuel Lubezki and Maya Goded, as well as newcomers such as Nelson Morales and Alessandro Bo.

Co-organizer Adel Buzali said she was inspired by similar actions by photographers in Italy and the United States.

“When I saw the success of the project [in Italy] and the union of the artistic community in Italy and the United States, I thought of adopting the idea for Mexico, knowing beforehand that this would not be the first time Mexicans have shown solidarity in a difficult situation,” she said.

Fellow co-organizer Mauricio Maillé said that he was excited by the response from the artists who jumped at the chance to be involved.

“The generosity of the photographers — but also of the people buying the pieces — will allow us to create a powerful platform of solidarity in our country,” said Maillé.

Photographer Nelson Morales, whose work focuses on his unique perspective of the culture of a third gender called muxes in Oaxaca’s Isthmus of Tehuantepec, told Mexico News Daily that “it’s a great honor to contribute a bit of my art to this cause. I believe that all us creators should follow the example and show solidarity with our country in these difficult times.”

All of the photographs for sale can be seen on the Fotos por México Instagram account and the program website, where they can be purchased until May 25.

All funds the program receives will be donated to the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Health Sciences and Nutrition in Mexico City, which is treating the most serious cases of Covid-19 in the metropolitan area.

Source: Life and Style (sp)