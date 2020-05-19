Protocols readied for reopening of restaurants in Mexico City

Restaurants in Mexico City are preparing for “the new normal” and the strict sanitary guidelines — the mandatory use of masks and a reduced number of diners — that reopening safely will require.

Last week the national restaurant association, Canirac, announced its “Mesa Segura” (“Safe Table”) program, a set of protocols all restaurants in Mexico are asked to follow once the quarantine is lifted.

Mexico City has around 45,000 restaurants that have been forced to fully or partially close due to the coronavirus, and Canirac estimates that lost revenue total 48 billion pesos (US $2.03 billion).

Nationwide, Canirac predicts 100,000 restaurants will be permanently shuttered and 300,000 jobs lost.

Restaurants will be disinfected and employees will have their temperatures taken upon starting and ending their shifts. Masks are mandatory and cell phone use by employees will be prohibited.

Canirac recommends that restaurants operate at 30% of their capacity and limit groups of diners to 10. Table linens must be changed after each party, condiments must be served in individual portions and disposable or digital menus are encouraged. Buffets must have a sneeze guard and should be attended by an employee who will serve diners and make sure they practice social distancing. Children’s play areas are to be closed.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum will announce reopening plans for the nation’s capital on Wednesday, which will likely come in measured phases. Mexico City is still under the Ministry of Health’s “red light” coronavirus warning system, with 14,566 confirmed cases of the virus.

