Quintana Roo launches campaign for June 8 reopening of tourism

The tourism sector in Quintana Roo has launched a new promotional campaign to attract visitors to the Caribbean coast state once it reopens for business on June 8.

Designed by the Atelier hotel group and officially presented at a virtual event on Wednesday, the campaign is called #Come2MexicanCaribbean in English and #VenAlCaribeMexicanoX2 in Spanish.

The aim is to attract Mexican and international visitors who are eager to travel after being cooped up in the “great lockdown” to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Eleven different destinations in Quintana Roo will be promoted, with special deals and discounts on offer to lure tourists to the state’s white sand beaches and turquoise waters.

Roberto Cintrón Gómez, president of the Hotel Association of Cancún, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres, said that employees will return to work next Monday to prepare hotels and resorts to receive guests starting June 8 and to get up to speed with what will be required of them in the “new normal.”

Atelier commercial director Vicente Madrigal said that the discounts and promotions on offer will revolve around the number two but he stressed that there won’t be two-for-one deals.

It’s not about “cheapening the destination,” he said. “What we’re asking is for the promotions to be related to the number two.”

Participating hotels will offer two free nights to guests paying for two or more nights, two children will be able to stay for free with two paying adults and car rental companies will offer two free days to customers already paying for at least two days’ hire.

Participating golf courses and businesses offering spa treatments will offer 20% discounts to tourists while some theme parks will in fact offer two-for-one deals on entry. Some restaurants and bars will also offer deals and discounts to visitors.

More than 150 hotels and several theme parks, tour operators, golf courses, car rental companies and restaurants, among other tourism-oriented businesses, have indicated that they will participate in the new campaign.

The destination will be more “accessible” for potential tourists, said Atelier CEO Olivier Reinhart. “Take advantage because it won’t last forever.”

