Seniors in 2 Oaxaca municipalities say no to Covid vaccine

Covid vaccination brigades throughout Mexico are vaccinating seniors and in some states, demand is such that seniors have had to line up for hours for their shot.

But that wasn’t the case in two Oaxaca municipalities, where seniors decided en masse not to get the CanSino vaccine.

In San Simón Zahuatlán, seniors decided in a community assembly not to go for the vaccination, despite information provided by authorities about the safety of the shot.

The vaccination brigade administered shot to only 70 people. Only four coronavirus cases have been recorded in Zahuatlán.

Similarly, seniors in Santiago Texcalcingo opted out, with only 15 people deciding to get vaccinated out of 400 who were eligible. The area has had just one case of Covid-19 to date.

As of Friday, 10.52 million seniors had received at least one dose nationwide, according to the Ministry of Health.

Source: El Universal (sp)