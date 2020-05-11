Spring breakers planning June holiday in Baja California Sur

Some 2,000 spring breakers will return to Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, in June, Robbin Hernández, a member of the Los Cabos Nightlife Board and Friends of Cabo San Lucas, announced.

“Entrepreneurs and civil associations are looking for ways to certify Los Cabos as a coronavirus-free destination to attract tourism next month,” Hernández said, highlighting that Los Cabos will be mounting an extensive campaign to promote sanitary measures the popular tourist destination is undertaking.

Hotels and other businesses will be guided by a sanitation manual that outlines procedures that will begin as early as this week as the destination prepares for tourism to relaunch next month.

The spring breakers, whose vacations earlier this year were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will see nightclubs partially opened to prevent crowding and will be subjected to health screening at the airport and upon arrival at their hotels.

The Los Cabos Hotel Association (AHLC) is working on a proposal for the list of resorts that will open beginning June 1.

AHLC President Lilzi Orcí said the goal is to open 40% of hotels in June: 33 hotels in Cabo San Lucas are set to open along with 16 hotels in the tourist corridor, 16 in San José del Cabo and one on the Los Cabos’ East Cape.

In March, 44 spring breakers from Texas who traveled to Cabo San Lucas tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning home, The New York Times reported, although it is unclear if they were already infected before traveling.

Tourism represents 70% of Baja California Sur’s GDP, with 40% of that concentrated in Los Cabos. Last year the state welcomed some 4 million visitors, representing an 8.5% increase over 2018. Los Cabos welcomed 11,000 college students during the 2019 spring break.

As of Sunday, Los Cabos had 218 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and six people had died.

Source: Milenio (sp)