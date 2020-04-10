Oaxaca student designs face shields for health workers

A secondary school student in Oaxaca has designed and produced face shields to donate to local doctors and nurses to protect them from contracting Covid-19 as they treat victims of the global pandemic.

Jorge Martínez, 12, said he was worried about the public health situation in Mexico and the rest of the world due to the lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) and other supplies for clinics and hospitals to face the global pandemic.

“The model I created aims to safeguard doctors facing the danger of the virus. … The face shield I made covers the eyes, nose and mouth of the person who uses [it],” said Martínez, who made the design on his computer before producing the face shields on a 3D printer.

“I’m sad because I see the news about our doctors and health workers complaining about the lack of personal protection equipment to treat patients with Covid-19. I hope this design helps them save lives and save the world,” he said.

Martínez’s product has been certified by Oaxaca health authorities and donated to the city’s children’s and specialty hospitals. He has received orders from the IMSS and ISSSTE social security hospitals in the state as well.

His story went viral on Facebook and Instagram and even went on to inspire a girl in New Delhi, India, to replicate his production process and make the products for health workers in that country.

Another crew of youngsters from Morelos took a similar initiative to fabricate PPE to help contribute to shortages across the globe. The makers of Changuitos face masks even found a market for their product as far away as China.

