There were 13 coronavirus deaths on Thursday; cases total 1,510

Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rose to 50 on Thursday after health authorities reported the passing of 13 Covid-19 patients, while the number of confirmed cases of the disease increased by 132 to 1,510.

Mexico City has recorded the highest number of deaths, with 13, followed by Sinaloa and Jalisco with four each.

Three Covid-19 patients have died in each of Hidalgo, Morelos, Tabasco and Baja California, while San Luis Potosí, Coahuila and Baja California Sur have reported two deaths each. Eleven other states have reported a single death from Covid-19.

Health Ministry Director of Epidemiology José Luis Alomía told a press conference Thursday night that the ages of the patients who have died range from 26 to 85. Thirty of the deaths have been of people aged 55 or older while the other 20 were under 55.

Of the 50 who have died, 43 were men and the other seven were women.

Just under half of those who have died from Covid-19 had hypertension, making the condition the most prevalent comorbidity. Almost 46% had diabetes, 40.5% suffered from obesity, 19% had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and 16% had chronic kidney problems.

In addition to the 1,510 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Alomía reported that there are 4,653 suspected cases and that 7,822 people have tested negative. A total of 13,985 people have now undergone coronavirus testing.

Mexico City has the highest number of confirmed cases with 327, followed by México state, Jalisco, Puebla and Nuevo León, where there are 171, 104, 100 and 84 cases, respectively.

Coahuila has the sixth highest number of confirmed cases with 62. Around half of the people confirmed to have Covid-19 in the state are medical workers at the Mexican Social Security Institute General Hospital in Monclova.

With 3.63 people per 100,000 residents confirmed to have Covid-19, Mexico City also has the highest number of cases in per capita terms. Aguascalientes, where there are 47 confirmed cases, is next with a per-capita rate of 3.28 followed by Quintana Roo with a rate of 3.25.

Just under six of every 10 coronavirus infections have been detected in males while just over four in 10 correspond to females.

Alomía said that 19% of people with Covid-19 have required hospitalization while the other 81% have not. However, among people aged over 65, almost 40% have required hospital treatment.

“This confirms that being an older person continues to be a significant risk factor,” Alomía said.

Globally, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has now passed 1 million and more than 55,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

The United States has reported the highest number of cases, with around 245,000 as of Friday morning, while Italy has the highest death toll with almost 14,000 coronavirus-related fatalities.

