The United States has announced that border restrictions between the U.S., Canada and Mexico will continue for an additional 30 days until June 22, a decision made in consultation with Mexico and Canada and based on a public health order.

“The president has made it clear that we must continue to keep legitimate, commercial trade flowing while limiting those seeking to enter our country for non-essential purposes,” acting Homeland Security director Chad Wolf said Tuesday. “Non-essential travel will not be permitted until this administration is convinced that doing so is safe and secure.”

The overland border was first closed to essential travel on March 21, and when it reopens will depend on an assessment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“(The order) shall remain in effect until I determine that the danger of further introduction of Covid-19 into the United States has ceased to be a serious danger to the public health,” CDC director Robert Redfield wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The closure mainly affects vehicular travel and residents of the border region. Citizens and permanent residents of the United States do not face restrictions, nor do those with temporary work visas, emergency personnel, students, government officials and those involved in cross-border trade. Both Mexico and the United States are working on joint sanitary measures for the border region.

Mexican tourists with visas may travel to the United States by air.

The announcement comes as most states in the U.S. are beginning the reopening process.

Source: Reforma (sp), Milenio (sp)