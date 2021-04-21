Citing Covid-19 concerns, the United States has raised its travel advisory for Mexico to level 4, or “Do not travel.”

Previously, the Department of State’s advisory for U.S. citizens regarding Mexico was at level 3, or “Reconsider travel.”

“Do not travel to Mexico due to Covid-19. Exercise increased caution in Mexico due to crime and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk,” reads the latest advisory, issued Tuesday. “… The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Mexico due to Covid-19, indicating a very high level of Covid-19 in the country.”

According to Mexico’s Health Ministry, there are currently an estimated 26,000 active coronavirus cases in the country.

The updated travel advisory came just a day after Mexico announced it was easing restrictions at the northern border to allow nonessential land travel from the U.S. via five of the six border states.

In addition to warning against all travel to Mexico due to Covid-19, the advisory warns U.S. citizens not to travel to Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán and Sinaloa due to crime and to Tamaulipas due to crime and kidnapping.

It advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, México state, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Zacatecas due to crime. Travelers are advised to exercise increased caution in the rest of the country.

The advisory states that violent crime such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery is widespread in Mexico. It also says the U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in many areas since travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or significantly restricted.

People who do decide to travel to Mexico should keep traveling companions and family back home informed of their travel plans, use toll roads when possible and avoid driving alone or at night, according to the Department of State. It also advises U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs and casinos and not display signs of wealth such as expensive watches or jewelry. Also, be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs, the advisory says.

Additional advice for people traveling to Mexico and specific information about the security situation in each of the 32 states can be found on the State Department website.

Mexico News Daily