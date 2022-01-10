Vaccination certificates to be required at restaurants, bars in Jalisco

The presentation of a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative result from a PCR test will soon be compulsory for adults who wish to enter establishments such as restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Jalisco.

The new rule will take effect this Friday, Governor Enrique Alfaro announced Monday.

He said that a negative test result must come from a test taken in the 48 hours prior to seeking entry to places such as restaurants, bars, nightclubs, casinos, stadiums and convention centers.

Jalisco will become the second state after Baja California to make presenting a certificate a prerequisite for entering certain public places. The rule took effect in Baja California last Wednesday.

People vaccinated in Mexico should present their official Mexican vaccination certificate when seeking entry to establishments in Jalisco. People inoculated abroad should present certificates or other proof of vaccination from the country where they got their shots.

Jalisco includes Guadalajara – Mexico’s second largest city, the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, communities on Lake Chapala and the magical town of Tequila, among other destinations popular with tourists.

The state currently has more than 5,000 active coronavirus cases, according to the federal Health Ministry. Case numbers are surging in Mexico as the highly contagious omicron strain continues to spread rapidly.

With reports from Animal Político and Milenio