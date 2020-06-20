Virus cases have more than doubled in Baja Sur since reopening

As economic activity has picked up in Baja California Sur so has the spread of Covid-19.

During the first 18 days of the state’s economic reopening, the number of coronavirus cases has increased by more than 100% and the number of deaths by 64%, Governor Carlos Mendoza Davis said as he called on residents to increase precautions to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

“The statistics are clear. In the first two months since the closure of economic activities and quarantine at home was decreed, the number of infections and deaths was stable, but as is understandable, the number of cases increased with the opening of the mining and construction industry 20 days ago,” he said.

The governor reported that from May 31 to June 18 the number of active coronavirus cases rose from 225 to 491 and the number of deaths increased from 36 to 59. Baja California Sur’s fatality rate due to the virus is a 7.7 for every 100,000 residents, well below the 14.9 average rate for the country as a whole.

Hospital occupancy by coronavirus patients is at 12% and 17% of available ventilators are in use thanks to the fact that the state has expanded its medical capacity.

Still, Mendoza warned, the dramatic increase in cases and deaths should be taken seriously.

“We knew that as the economy reopened, cases would increase; we have to learn to live with the virus until science provides us with a treatment or a vaccine, and our ability to shape this new reality in our favor depends on the precautions we take now,” he said.

On Monday, the state’s health alert level was dropped and most non-essential businesses were allowed to reopen provided they limit their customer capacity and follow coronavirus protocols.

Businesses in the tourism sector, including hotels and restaurants, were allowed to reopen and residents were permitted access to most of the state’s beaches, albeit with limited occupancy and hours.

The head of the State Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Coepris), Blanca Pulido Medrano, reported that 67 businesses that opened despite not being permitted to do so have been closed down by her agency. Among the businesses operating illegally were gyms, party and event venues and bars that don’t serve meals.

As of Friday, Baja California Sur had 1,128 accumulated cases of the coronavirus and had seen 64 deaths with the majority of cases occurring in the population centers of La Paz and Los Cabos.

