Weddings in Baja, Coahuila prove to be coronavirus hot spots

Two weddings, one in Mexicali, Baja California, and the other in Torreón, Coahuila, have proven to be superspreader events.

More than one-third of all guests tested positive for the coronavirus after attending an actor’s wedding in Mexicali, reported the Baja California Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Alonso Pérez Rico, said the celebration was held on October 3. Several days later attendees underwent coronavirus testing, with more than 100 coming back positive.

The wedding between soap opera actor Armando Torrea and Laura Pérez, daughter of a local businessman, took place in an events facility in the exclusive area of ​​San Pedro Residencial. Some 300 guests attended, including celebrities and local businesspeople.

Pérez said none of the preventive measures to avoid infection were respected. There was no use of face masks, temperatures were not checked and social distancing was ignored.

A video of the celebration shows musicians playing and people dancing on a crowded dance floor.

Senior citizens are among the infected, Pérez said, but so far there have been no cases requiring hospitalization.

The party hall will be investigated by the State Commission for the Protection of Sanitary Risks for violating Mexicali restrictions, as groups of more than 50 are prohibited en Baja California.

In Torreón, 90 of the 700 guests who attended an October 10 wedding in the exclusive Las Villas neighborhood have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Like Baja California, events with over 50 guests are not permitted.

The Laguna region where Torreón is located is seeing an increase in Covid-19 infections, as all private hospitals are saturated. According to the state government, as of Wednesday there were 500 people hospitalized in the state, of which 210 were in Torreón, 100 more than a month ago.

Health officials have again asked residents to avoid social gatherings.

Dr. Alberto Salas, of the group Doctors to the Front, expressed his concern about “excessive” social conviviality and asked the authorities to listen to scientists and wield a “firm hand” with the community.

“If in the next two weeks we do not stop all the social events — weddings, parties, gatherings — we will have serious problems,” he said.

Baja California has recorded 22,040 cases of the coronavirus and 3,733 people have died. In Coahuila, 30,772 cases have been registered, and 2,153 deaths.

