With some creativity, a Covid Christmas party can be held online

With authorities urging Mexicans not to gather with their extended families and friends this Christmas due to the coronavirus threat, many people are turning to online celebrations to get into the spirit of the season.

One such person is Crisóforo Juárez, a Mexico City man who is determined to have a happy Christmas despite the absence of his 26-year-old son, a cancer sufferer who died in July after contracting Covid-19.

Juárez told the newspaper Milenio that he and his family needed to “fill themselves with positive experiences” to balance out the tough times they’ve gone through this year and for that reason he organized an online Christmas party with his work colleagues.

He said that the attendees will participate in a virtual gift exchange in which they give each other presents selected from e-commerce sites.

Juárez added that he and his workmates will socialize over wine and cold cuts supplied by their employer and play a game of lotería mexicana (Mexican lottery), which is similar to bingo. The virtual celebration is set to go ahead Wednesday night.

“Cheer up! Things will change, nothing is eternal, these are circumstances that will end,” Juárez said.

Another person who has turned to technology to brighten up the festive season is Alejandra Durán of México state. In fact, she has created her own Christmas party business perfectly suited to the current times.

Durán has turned her living room into something akin to a movie set and from there she beams Christmas-themed parties/shows into the homes of people who have contracted her services. The shows from her living room – dubbed the fabrica de sonrias Alegría (Happiness smile factory) – of course feature Santa Claus as well as a couple of his trusty elves.

Durán, who has experience entertaining attendees of baby showers and bachelorette parties, leads a range of activities with the virtual party guests including games, sing-alongs, dancing and cookie decorating.

Families who pay for a virtual party receive a kit with everything they need before it is held, she explained.

Durán said that people might not be able to hug each other due to the current circumstances but they can still have a good – and safe – time together.

For his part, Santa told Milenio during a video call that “we must overcome the situation all together,” adding: “[Have] a happy Christmas, but as you already know with all the [health] recommendations.”

Virtual karaoke parties, trivia nights, talent shows and scavenger hunts are just some of the other fun activities that family and friends can participate in together online while remaining physically and safely apart.

