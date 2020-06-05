Yucatán turns orange; will ease coronavirus restrictions

The government of Yucatán has elected to make its own choice regarding coronavirus restrictions, declaring that it will set the state’s color in the stoplight system designed by the federal government.

That color, effective Monday, will be orange.

The move will allow the reactivation of nonessential activities such as manufacturing, real estate services and professional services. Hotels and restaurants and retailers will be allowed to open, but with certain restrictions.

Like most of the rest of the country, Yucatán was painted red last week on the federal government’s stoplight map. But the state and many others disagreed.

“We have decided that decisions about Yucatán will not be made in Mexico City,” that Yucatán experts will make them instead, Governor Mauricio Vila said, announcing the initiation of “the first wave of the new economic reactivation.”

Source: Milenio (sp)