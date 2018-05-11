A photo on Rainer Hagenbusch's Facebook page pays tribute to his brother. A photo on Rainer Hagenbusch's Facebook page pays tribute to his brother.

Cyclists in Chiapas were murdered; brother claims cover-up

Robbery believed to be motive in killing of German and Polish cyclists

Friday, May 11, 2018
'The truth is that it was an assassination . . . an assassination that was covered up'—Rainer Hagenbusch
