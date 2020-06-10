Veracruz: for journalists, a dangerous place in a dangerous country

I am María Fernanda de Luna Ferral, journalist and director of El Quinto Portal de Veracruz online newspaper and the daughter of María Elena Ferral, a prize-winning journalist.

I am from Papantla, Veracruz, a city which has been named one of the Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns). We have a beautiful mural dedicated to the Totonac culture created by the artist Teodoro Cano in the center of our city and a church on a hill with the traditional Plazoleta of the Voladores dancers in front of it, where the pole for the flying dancers is located and where the ritual is carried out.

Papantla is the center of the Totonac culture, and we are very proud of our Totonac people. They are still very much in evidence here, but like many indigenous cultures they are at risk of extinction because the young people don’t want to use the language, they want to be more integrated with the new media.

On March 30 my mother, María Elena Ferral, was murdered. She was a strong person, absolutely passionate about her work as a journalist, a winner of state and national prizes in recognition of her journalistic work. I have understood for many years that one day I might have to face what I am facing.

My mother had been under threat for 14 years. During much of that time she had security protection, at least of some sort, but unfortunately after 2017 the protection was withdrawn. If it had continued, it is likely that she would be alive today.

Most of the time our security guards have been people we know and have confidence in. Now my security is not well backed up. For reasons nobody has explained, it has not been strengthened as it should be. In fact the security personnel are sleeping in my garage as there isn’t enough support for them to have a proper apartment, among other resources necessary for my security.

Apart from my having complete confidence in my security people, I owe them my life. I am grateful for their protection.

On the day my mother died, I solicited protection from the Ministry of the Interior, the National Human Rights Commission and the state victims commission. I got it immediately, starting the next day. I have this protection for 60 days and I have solicited an extension.

I am not in Papantla now and, in fact, since the attempt on my life I am forbidden to return for six months unless I make special arrangements in advance.

On May 24 at 11:00 a.m., I was traveling with my bodyguards. The first sign of danger was when the driver said someone was following us. The guard in the back seat covered me with his body. When someone in the other car began to shoot, he returned fire and we were able to escape.

I have only two months left to finish my course at the Universidad Veracruzana in Poza Rica to become a lawyer. I am trying to do everything at once so that I will be able to finish on time — and somehow survive the danger.

For example, in the municipality of Gutiérrez Zamora, there were four candidates for mayor. Three were killed, as well as my mother, before the election. As far as who is doing all this shooting in our area, it is about control of the territory. We are located on the only exit to the sea, at Tecolutla.

My mother wrote an important article about this. And yes, it is a systemic problem. It is not a situation of one criminal or group of criminals or another. There are always more criminals and criminal groups to take their place.

My mother and I have always seen the role of the journalist as key in this situation. If there is no investigative journalism and nobody denounces what is going on, the dark forces will be able to take over completely and without any form of control. We upset them by telling what they are doing and we must continue.

Veracruz is one of the most dangerous places in the country to practice journalism, and it is in a country which is one of the most dangerous places in the world to practice journalism.

So I want to ask everyone’s help to keep us from being forgotten and, in fact, to keep me alive!